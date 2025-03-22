Telangana HC issues notices to accused in Vivekananda murder case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to various accused in the former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice T Vinod Kumar, was hearing a criminal petition filed by Dr Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of the deceased, alleging inordinate delay in the progress of the trial.

Dr Suneetha Narreddy contended that the prolonged delay in the trial was a violation of Article 21, which guarantees the right to a speedy trial. She further pointed out that an application for the supply of documents to the accused, filed by the CBI, had been pending for over fifteen months, reflecting a lackadaisical approach by the prosecution.

S Goutham, counsel for the petitioner, argued before the panel that the inordinate delay contradicted the Supreme Court’s directives on the effective disposal of criminal cases.

He further noted that such delays reflected poorly on the prosecution’s handling of the case, leaving the victim’s family disheartened.

Taking note of these concerns, the court ordered issuance of notices to the accused in the case, including Kadapa YSRC MP Y S Avinash Reddy.