KCR’s aides printed fake notes in Bidar: Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

‘For 15 months, Cong has cheated people’

Training his guns at the incumbent government, Sanjay said, “People ousted the BRS hoping for a better future and gave power to the Congress. But what changed? For the last 15 months, they have failed to fulfil their promises and have continued to betray the people.”

Hinting at a nexus between the government and contractors, he said, “In another three months, they may not even be able to pay salaries. Pending employee and teacher bills amount to `8,000 crore, while retirement benefit dues stand at `11,000 crore. While refusing to clear these dues, citing a lack of funds, they are paying contractor bills with an 18% commission.”

Sanjay also accused Congress of trying to hand over the education sector to “Urban Naxals”. “While the Modi government wants to provide students with pens and shape them into responsible citizens, Congress is inserting Urban Naxal ideologies into textbooks to create a gun culture. What message does this send to society? What is the real reason behind Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appointing Urban Naxals to the Education Commission? Revanth must answer,” he demanded, urging the TPUS to strongly oppose this and launch an agitation.

The MoS also lashed out at the Congress, BRS, DMK, AAP and CPI(M), accusing them of assembling all “liquor scam stars” in one place and staging a drama in the name of delimitation.