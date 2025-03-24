KTR Challenges Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to prove allegations of counterfeit currency distribution

KARIMNAGAR: Responding to the allegation levelled by Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday challenged the former to substantiate his claims that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his family and pink party leaders printed counterfeit currency in Bidar, Karnataka, and distributed it during various elections to voters.

Addressing a meeting of party workers here, the Sircilla MLA emphasised that the BRS does not take such unfounded accusations seriously, terming the BJP leader’s remarks ‘baseless statements’ and ‘gossip’. According to Sanjay Kumar’s statements, the BJP was in power in Karnataka when the BRS purportedly printed counterfeit notes in Bidar, Rama Rao pointed out.

Citing injustice in the delimitation process, the MLA further alleged that the BJP-led Union government was conspiring against southern states. “Why are seats in south Indian states being decreased while BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh are to gain seats?” he questioned.

“If there is no plan to increase Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats, why has the seating capacity been set at 880 for Lok Sabha and over 300 for Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed Parliament building,” Rama Rao wondered.

No alliance with Cong, asserts KTR

Refuting claims of an alliance between the Congress and BRS, the pink party working president said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin invited both parties to discuss “BJP’s conspiracy” over delimitation.

Rama Rao asserted that the BRS remains strong in Telangana, stating that the party had consistently raised public issues and acted as a strong opposition over the past 15 months. “Every farmer is recalling the welfare schemes introduced by KCR. The Congress government came to power with false promises and is now failing to implement them properly,” he remarked.

Rama Rao also pointed out that the government has kept five dearness allowance (DA) hikes for employees pending and alleged that despite promises, only 6,000 jobs were provided in 16 months. He expressed confidence that the BRS would return to power.