HYDERABAD: Referring to a case in the Supreme Court seeking the disqualification of 10 party MLAs who had switched loyalties to the Congress from BRS while invoking constitutionally guaranteed immunity from judicial scrutiny over legislative proceedings, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that there would be no byelections in the state.

He was responding to concerns raised by opposition MLAs in the state Legislative Assembly during the discussion on the Demands for Grants for 2025–26.

Highlighting the state government’s focus on welfare and development rather than byelections, he stated, “Honourable Speaker sir, through you, I want to assure the members that they need not worry about byelections. No byelections will happen. Even if they (BRS) desire to have one for their seats, there will be none. Even if their members switch sides, there will not be any byelections.”

Citing the defections that occurred during the BRS regime, Revanth stressed: “There is no change in justice, the Speaker’s office, the Constitution or the ruling and opposition parties, then how could there be a byelection? As per the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar, previous precedents and parliamentary conventions, there will be no byelections. The same traditions and conventions followed by the first and second Assemblies would be followed.”