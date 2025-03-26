Telangana

Telangana government to form Special Investigation Team to ban betting apps

Hyderabad police has registered cases against 25 persons, including film stars, YouTubers and other influencers for promoting the betting apps.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressing the Assembly on March 26.
HYDERABAD: The Telangana State government decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team to ban betting apps, online games like rummy and others.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced this in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. 

"I do not want to go into the details, who promoted the betting Apps. We will take stern action against betting apps," the Chief Minister said. 

The special investigation team will be constituted after discussing with the police officials, the Chief Minister said. It may be recalled that the Hyderabad police registered cases against 25 persons, including film stars, YouTubers and other influencers for promoting the betting apps.

The police on Tuesday registered cases against 19 owners of betting apps.

