Telangana lawyers protest advocate's murder; demand Advocates Protection Act

HYDERABAD: Lawyers from the Telangana High Court, Nampally Criminal Courts and other courts boycotted their duties and staged a demonstration on Monday in protest against the brutal murder of advocate Errabapu Esrayal in Santosh Nagar’s New Maruti Nagar Colony.

The protesting lawyers demanded that the government take immediate and concrete measures to curb the growing attacks on legal professionals.

They also reiterated their long-standing demand for the implementation of the Advocates Protection Act to ensure safety of lawyers.

Expressing deep concern, the lawyers recalled the murder of the Vamana Rao couple in the Manthani area in 2021 and lamented that full justice is yet to be served in that case. They accused the government of negligence in ensuring the security of legal professionals, pointing out that despite past incidents, no significant steps have been taken to prevent such brutal attacks.

After staging the protest, a section of lawyers from the Nampally Criminal Courts tried to march towards the Telangana Legislative Assembly as a mark of defiance. However, police personnel detained them and shifted them to the Bandlaguda police station.

The lawyers have now decided to escalate their agitation, vowing to continue their struggle until concrete protective measures are put in place. They threatened to intensify their protest if their demands are ignored, emphasising that the safety of lawyers is crucial for the smooth functioning of the judiciary and the delivery of justice.