No signs of interference in pastor’s death: Report

However, an occupant of the fourth car reported seeing luggage on the rear of Pastor Praveen’s motorcycle. Investigations showed a reasonable distance between the cars and the motorcycle at the time of the accident. Pastor Praveen was traveling from Pottipadu to Konthamuru with his bike’s blinker on, but its headlights were not functioning.

Authorities stated that they will re-question the four car drivers in the coming days to address the ongoing doubts and concerns. According to preliminary forensic reports, no technical anomalies were found. The report only described the wounds sustained by the deceased. Notably, there were no shoe footprints on the victim’s chest. The final forensic report is expected to take 10-15 days.

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that Pastor Praveen recently purchased a plot in Namavaram, on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram, through intermediaries.

Officials said that the police team interviewed Pastor Praveen’s family members, including his wife, daughter, mother, and paternal aunt, in Hyderabad.