SIT begins probe into Pastor Praveen’s death

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the death of Pastor Praveen Pagadala (46), has launched an investigation following directions from the DGP.

SIT chief and Kovvur DSP Dev Kumar said the team is collecting evidence, analysing CCTV footage, and awaiting the postmortem report.

He clarified that Praveen did not visit Chagallu but travelled to Rajamahendravaram via Vijayawada and Devarapalli Road. Investigators are reviewing highway CCTV footage and plan to question drivers of vehicles that passed through the fourth Godavari bridge (Gamman Bridge) on Monday night. They are also seeking witnesses who may have heard cries or shouts after the accident.

DSP Dev Kumar emphasised that the case is being investigated from all angles with a systematic and scientific approach, utilising expert collaboration and modern technology.

The SIT, led by DSP Dev Kumar, includes a DSP from Rajamahendravaram and CIs from East Godavari district.