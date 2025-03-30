Telangana to establish two hydropower projects in Himachal

Both the projects, to be set up on the banks of Chenab river, are set to generate about 5,000 direct and indirect employment to Himachal youth. As per the agreement, Telangana government has paid Rs 26 crore as upfront premium and after the commissioning of both these projects, Himachal Pradesh will receive 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 30 per cent free power for the first 12 years, next 18 years and remaining 10 years respectively. After 40 years, the Telangana government would transfer both the projects to Himachal Pradesh.

Additionally, the Telangana government would contribute 1.5 per cent of cost of projects towards Local Area Development Fund (LADF) and provide additional one per cent free power for LADF after commissioning. The affected families of these projects will also receive monetary benefits equivalent to 100 units per month for a period of 10 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramarka stated that Telangana government was committed to ensuring energy security for both the states, keeping in view its fast growing demand.

“In line with Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy, 2025, this MoU reflects our commitment to diversifying our energy portfolio while ensuring environment sustainability. By partnering with Himachal Pradesh, we are taking a significant step towards securing cleaner, greener and more reliable power for our future,” he said.