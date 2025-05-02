BJP leaders’ remarks on Telangana's caste census show political immaturity: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday accused Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay of creating hurdles in the development of Telangana.

Lashing out at the duo for making baseless comments on the caste census conducted by the Telangana government, he said: “It shows their political immaturity.”

In a statement here, the TPCC chief alleged that the BJP leaders were unable to digest the fact that the Congress government was moving fast on the path of development and hence they are spewing venom every day.

The BJP is working hand in glove with the BRS, he alleged.

Mahesh Goud contended that the Congress government had conducted the caste census on scientific lines under the direction of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to realise Rahul Gandhi’s vision. He said that the Telangana Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution for the BC caste census in the presence of eight BJP MLAs.

“How can the BJP leaders now criticise the state’s caste census?” he asked.

Questions BJP’s sincerity

The TPCC chief challenged the BJP’s sincerity towards backward classes and demanded that the Centre implement 42 per cent reservations for BCs and lift the 50 per cent reservation cap by bringing forth appropriate legislation in Parliament.

The Congress leader dared the Union ministers to prove their commitment by writing to Prime Minister Modi demanding legal backing for the BC Bill.