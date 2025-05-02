CM Revanth Reddy urges TGSRTC employees to reconsider strike, announces Gig Workers Policy

HYDERABAD: Pointing to the financial situation of the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged TGSRTC employees to rethink their strike call and come for talks with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Describing TGSRTC employees like his family members, Revanth assured them that the doors for dialogue with them were open.

Taking part in the May Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharati here, the chief minister announced that the government will soon roll out a Gig Workers Policy. He said the Congress government was moving ahead with plans to support workers in the state. “Telangana is leading the country in addressing unemployment,” he stated.

Cautioning that a strike could adversely impact the state, Revanth asserted that Telangana’s financial condition was on a positive trajectory and expected to recover by next year.

The chief minister also accused the previous BRS government of discriminating against employees and neglecting their welfare.

Urging employees not to fall into the trap of leaders who misgoverned the state for the past 10 years, he alleged that during the BRS regime, a strike by TGSRTC was suppressed and 50 employees had died.