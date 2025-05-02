Ramappa Temple security remains inadequate amidst rising threats on tourists after Pahalgam attack

MULUGU: Despite the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, security at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ramappa Temple, in Mulugu district remains inadequate.

Since the Kakatiya Rudreshwara temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple in Palampet village, Venkatapur mandal, received UNESCO World Heritage status, it has been attracting thousands of visitors from across the country and abroad.

Both state and central governments are actively promoting the historic monument to draw more tourists. However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mulugu district administration, and police have failed to implement sufficient security measures at the site.

The Pahalgam attack underscores the urgency of securing popular tourist destinations.

According to Ramappa Temple staff who chose to remain anonymous, no police personnel are stationed at the temple. The ASI has employed two private security guards, with an additional guard from the Endowment department, working in shifts.

Previously, the ASI requested the state government and police to provide police protection and establish a dedicated police picket, but no action has been taken.

This apart, while ASI drafted a proposal to install CCTV cameras at the temple, it remains unimplemented. Efforts to reach Mulugu Superintendent of Police Dr P Shabarish for comment were unsuccessful.