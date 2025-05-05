Telangana Congress cadre raise objections over composition of Indiramma panels

SANGAREDDY: Chaos prevailed at the Congress party meeting organised here on Sunday when several party workers raised objections over the composition of Indiramma Committees, alleging that the BRS leaders were wielding influence even though their party was not in power.
The meeting, presided over by DCC president T Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy, was attended by Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha, MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar, and MLA and party observer Rammohan Reddy.
The agitated party workers expressed displeasure over the selection of members of Indiramma Committees for choosing beneficiaries and implementation of the housing scheme.
“How long it will take for our party to take control of the administration,” they wondered.
“Injustice is being meted out to us. Despite facing serious harassment for carrying the Congress flag during the 10-year rule of BRS, we are not being given any opportunities while they (BRS members) are selected as members of the Indiramma Committees. How can you justify this?” the angry Congress workers, especially those from Patancheru and Narayanakhed constituencies, asked Rajanarsimha and Nirmala.
Though Suresh Shetkar and Rammohan Reddy tried to pacify them, they refused to calm down. Rajanarsimha then urged the party workers to understand the intentions of leadership and said that every issue can be resolved through discussions.
The workers calmed down only after Rammohan Reddy assured them that the committees will be reconstituted.