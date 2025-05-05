Telangana Congress cadre raise objections over composition of Indiramma panels

SANGAREDDY: Chaos prevailed at the Congress party meeting organised here on Sunday when several party workers raised objections over the composition of Indiramma Committees, alleging that the BRS leaders were wielding influence even though their party was not in power.

The meeting, presided over by DCC president T Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy, was attended by Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha, MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar, and MLA and party observer Rammohan Reddy.

The agitated party workers expressed displeasure over the selection of members of Indiramma Committees for choosing beneficiaries and implementation of the housing scheme.