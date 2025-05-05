Union Minister Bandi slams Telangana CM Revanth, KCR’s ‘soft’ stance on Maoists

KARIMNAGAR: Hitting back at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for stating that the issue of Maoists should be viewed from a social perspective and not as a law and order problem, and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for suggesting a halt to Operation Kagar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar reiterated that now there is “no scope for any dialogue” with the banned organisation.
He was addressing the media after attending the unveiling of Lord Hanuman statue at Kothapally here on Sunday.
“No talks with Maoists. No question of any kind of dialogue. They should lay down their arms and surrender before the police. They should mend their ways,” he said.
“Is it appropriate to view Maoists carrying guns and killing innocent people as a social issue? When they plant bombs and kill policemen, should we see it socially? Wasn’t it Congress that banned Maoists? Why this soft stance? Didn’t you remember this when tribals, civilians, and police were being killed?” the Union minister asked.
Sanjay dared the Congress government to lift the ban imposed on Maoists in the state.
“The remarks made by CM Revanth Reddy about Operation Kagar are absurd. What do you mean by saying that the Naxal issue should be seen from a social angle? What kind of logic is that? Maoists are armed with guns. They are killing innocent people and tribes. They are planting bombs and killing police. In the midst of all this, how can you say it should be seen through a social lens? Isn’t that proof of their double standards?”
“KCR occasionally pops up in public and then disappears. Both KCR and Revanth are now competing to speak in favour of the Naxals,” he said.
On the issue of Pakistani nationals staying in Telangana, he stated, “The Centre has instructed all states to address this matter seriously, but Telangana is taking half-hearted measures. Reports show many people, including Rohingya, are residing here without passports or visas. The state must clarify its stance on the Rohingya. This should be viewed strictly as a law and order issue, not a political or religious one. Otherwise, Hyderabad could become a haven for terrorists, a risk the Congress government must consider.”