Union Minister Bandi slams Telangana CM Revanth, KCR’s ‘soft’ stance on Maoists

KARIMNAGAR: Hitting back at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for stating that the issue of Maoists should be viewed from a social perspective and not as a law and order problem, and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for suggesting a halt to Operation Kagar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar reiterated that now there is “no scope for any dialogue” with the banned organisation.

He was addressing the media after attending the unveiling of Lord Hanuman statue at Kothapally here on Sunday.

“No talks with Maoists. No question of any kind of dialogue. They should lay down their arms and surrender before the police. They should mend their ways,” he said.

“Is it appropriate to view Maoists carrying guns and killing innocent people as a social issue? When they plant bombs and kill policemen, should we see it socially? Wasn’t it Congress that banned Maoists? Why this soft stance? Didn’t you remember this when tribals, civilians, and police were being killed?” the Union minister asked.