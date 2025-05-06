Centre developing Telangana infra, says Union Minister Gadkari

ADILABAD: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday stated that the Centre was improving road connectivity to reduce travel time in Telangana. Gadkari addressed a public meeting after inaugurating the four-lane section of NH 363 between Mancherial and Wankidi border in Maharashtra, constructed at a cost of `3,500 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for additional infrastructure works worth Rs 400 crore.

Gadkari stated that from Independence until 2014, Telangana had 2,511 km of national highways. This figure has now doubled to over 5,000 km.

He highlighted that the erstwhile Adilabad district is designated as an “aspirational district” and is being prioritised for development.

Gadkari also discussed water conservation, citing improved farming outcomes and reduced farmer suicides in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region. He urged Telangana authorities to utilise silt removal from lakes and tanks by NHAI for groundwater recharge.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay stressed the importance of coordination between state and Union governments for effective development.

State ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Danasari Anasuya, Adilabad MP Goddam Nagesh, Asifabad BRS MLA Kova Laxmi, Sirpur MLA Pallvai Harish, Kumurambheem Asifabad collector Venkatesh Dhotre, SP DV Srinivas Rao and other leaders participated.