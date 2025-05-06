Telangana to get projects worth Rs two lakh crore in two years: Union Minister Gadkari

HYDERABAD: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the Centre is committed to the development of Telangana.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the Amberpet flyover here on Monday, he said that national highway projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore are either ongoing or completed and projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore will be initiated in the state over the next two years. In 2014, there were 2,511 km of national highways in Telangana and over the past 10 years, this has increased to around 5,000 km.

The Union minister said, “Hyderabad is an industrial city and connectivity to it is of utmost importance. It is also a knowledge city and the conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future of our country.”

“Hyderabad city is becoming congested. I saw in Spain that 3,000 to 4,000 cars were parked underground by constructing tunnels. I request the state government to adopt such technology,” Gadkari said.

He stated that, in order to improve connectivity between Hyderabad and other cities within the state, the central government has decided to construct access-controlled highways. “With this, it will be possible to reach Hyderabad from any city in the state within a maximum of five hours.” He announced that tenders for the four-laning of the Hyderabad to Dindi stretch will be invited soon.