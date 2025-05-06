Telangana CM ignoring ryots, focusing on beauty pageant: BRS MLA Harish

SIDDIPET: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of showing more interest in Miss World pageant than addressing the problems of farmers who suffered losses due to recent untimely rains.

Speaking to the media after visiting rain-hit agriculture fields in Nanganoor on Sunday night, the BRS leader said: “The chief minister is not showing any interest in addressing the farmers issues. He is more interested in international beauty competitions. Farmers suffered heavy losses due to untimely rains. They are in distress,” he said.

Claiming that farmers were being forced to wait at market yards for days together for officials to procure paddy, he said: “About 3,500 bags of paddy has soaked in the rain as it was not lifted in time by officials.”