Telangana RTC employees refuse to budge on strike call

HYDERABAD: TGSRTC employee unions on Monday remained firm on their decision to go ahead with their indefinite strike from the midnight of May 6 even as the state government continued to engage in back-channel talks to find a resolution.

However, the RTC employees said that they would not obstruct the management if it wished to ply private and hired buses during the strike period.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar met TMU general secretary Aswathama Reddy, NMU general secretary Narender, Karmika Sangham general secretary Yerra Swami Kumar and STMU general secretary P Harkrishna to discuss the demands. This meeting was summarily dismissed by TGSRTC JAC vice-chairman Thomas Reddy, who said that those who met the minister were leaders from unrecognised unions.

Thomas Reddy also made it clear that the recognised unions would go ahead with their indefinite strike from midnight of May 6 as per the notice already served.