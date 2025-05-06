Telangana RTC employees refuse to budge on strike call

HYDERABAD: TGSRTC employee unions on Monday remained firm on their decision to go ahead with their indefinite strike from the midnight of May 6 even as the state government continued to engage in back-channel talks to find a resolution.
However, the RTC employees said that they would not obstruct the management if it wished to ply private and hired buses during the strike period.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar met TMU general secretary Aswathama Reddy, NMU general secretary Narender, Karmika Sangham general secretary Yerra Swami Kumar and STMU general secretary P Harkrishna to discuss the demands. This meeting was summarily dismissed by TGSRTC JAC vice-chairman Thomas Reddy, who said that those who met the minister were leaders from unrecognised unions.
Thomas Reddy also made it clear that the recognised unions would go ahead with their indefinite strike from midnight of May 6 as per the notice already served.
In the evening, RTC employees, with the support of JAC and other unions, took out a rally from Kala Bhavan to Bus Bhavan. Addressing the participants, Thomas Reddy reiterated his charge that the government has not made any efforts to hold talks with the employees even after the strike notice was served.
“Today’s rally is an example of unity of the RTC employees. If the government fails to resolve our demands, over 40,600 workers will go on strike,” he added.
During his meeting with the RTC employees, the transport minister highlighted how the corporation was gradually recovering from financial losses and urged the employees to avoid a strike that could cause inconvenience to the public.
TGSRTC management urges staff to withdraw strike
The TGSRTC management has issued a statement to its employees, urging them to reconsider any plans for a strike, warning that it would severely impact both the corporation and its workforce.