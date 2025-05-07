RTC employees put off strike plan

“We consider RTC employees as part of our family. Since forming the government, not a single decision has been made against RTC,” said the minister. He assured that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be briefed on the issues and discussions would be held in the cabinet before arriving at a decision.

It is reported that the discussions, which lasted for nearly three hours, included an extensive debate on the issue of RTC merger. Expressing optimism over the talks, RTC JAC chairman Eduru Venkanna and vice-chairman Thomas Reddy said that they have decided to postpone the strike temporarily considering the current situation in the country and give the government some time to resolve the issues.

“The minister assured us that the government intends to purchase electric buses and allocate them to the RTC. We also urged the implementation of regular compassionate appointments in RTC, similar to the policy followed in Singareni. The minister responded positively to this request. Additionally, there was a favourable response regarding the clearance of pending dues and salary revisions for retired employees,” they added.

According to sources, MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, MLC Kodandaram, Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy and Devarakadra MLA Madhusudhan Reddy have taken the responsibility of bringing the demands of the RTC workers to the notice of the chief minister and their resolution.

The JAC and union leaders reiterated that they would announce a new date for the strike if their problems are not resolved.

It may be recalled that leaders from unions, including TMU general secretary Ashwaddhama Reddy, INTUC general secretary Raji Reddy, NMU general secretary Narender and STMU general secretary Punna Hari Krishna met the transport minister on Monday.