INTERVIEW | Handling pageants, tourism, tech & tariffs with panache: Jayesh Ranjan

My aim has been to close that gap, ensuring that promises are fulfilled—and at times, even exceeded. That’s the reputation we’ve developed. That’s the reputation we’ve built. If you ask people who have chosen to come to Telangana versus other states, and if you ask them what mattered the most, they will say that they found the government to be genuinely responsive. Responding doesn’t just mean acknowledging that I have received your message. It means I will think about it, bring it into action, and deliver it as early as possible.

And this approach has worked very well for us. Let me give you the example of Lenskart. It’s a very large company. They currently have a huge market share for glasses, lenses, etc. They also manufacture their own lenses. They have one factory in the north, somewhere in Rajasthan—a mid-scale factory. Since their market has grown so much and the south is a huge market, they were finding it very difficult to supply from Rajasthan.

Lenskart is a start-up, and there has been lots of VC funding. As you know, most VCs are headquartered in Bengaluru and some of the VC leaders are also on the board of the company. Since they are more familiar with Bengaluru, they talked to Karnataka government officials. Karnataka government gave them a very good deal—land close to the Bengaluru airport, good incentives and all the usual stuff. But at some level, they couldn’t strike the right rapport. Then, a startup founder told them about Telangana.

They had more or less settled on Bengaluru but still had a small window of opportunity to explore other options. The startup founder didn’t directly tell them to look at Telangana, but asked them if they’d be open to speaking to someone here. I got the phone number.

I texted the Lenskart honcho saying: “I’m a representative of the Telangana government. I would like to learn more about your project and also share what Telangana has to offer.” He called back a few hours later, and I explained as much as I could over the phone. But I told him that, rather than just phone calls, if he could send someone to Hyderabad, we would be happy to show them the locations, and give them timelines for how things would roll out. He said that they could come in two days. He wasn’t expecting us to organise the programme so quickly.

When they came, they saw the location, and they liked it. They also mentioned that in Bengaluru, they couldn’t resolve one key issue: some of the materials they import needed a dedicated cargo channel. I spoke to the Hyderabad Airport Board CEO and others and gave Lenskart the assurance they needed. Within a short time, they were completely convinced about Telangana. This project shifted lock, stock and barrel to Telangana. In fact, some newspapers in Bengaluru even reported that Lenskart was going to invest there.

When the discussions started in Telangana, the scale of the project was already considerable. But when they saw the location and the way we supported them, they increased it by almost 50–60%, a substantial increase.