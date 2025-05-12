‘Balanced diet and exercise key to fitness’

Renowned nephrologist at Apollo Hospitals and motivational speaker on fitness, Dr Ravi Andrews shatters the “gym equals sudden death” fear-mongering myth and emphasises the importance of a balanced diet and fitness regime for a heathy life. Speaking to TNIE team during Hyderabad Dialogues, he also highlights the dangers of heeding advice of social media influencers, taking random supplements and painkillers, and more.

Excerpts:

Dr Andrews, my first question is about fitness. I understand the idea of being a ‘Homo Shapien’ in the healthiest sense. But what should an average man or woman do to stay fit, without necessarily going to a gym? Because these days, many people are afraid. I’ve seen a lot of fear — if not in most people, at least a significant number — around issues like blood clots and sudden heart attacks. So, what should someone do to stay fit?

I don’t think it’s possible to stay fit without some form of physical activity — whether it’s going to the gym, doing yoga, walking or playing a sport. You have to move your body. Now, some people say, “I’ll diet, that’s enough.” No, it’s not. Others say, “I’ll exercise, but I won’t diet.” That’s not enough either. Diet, exercise and lifestyle changes are complementary. The stories we have been hearing about people who suddenly collapse while working out – yes it is happening. Let me draw an analogy: we’ve heard of people who go to bed at night and pass away in their sleep. Does that mean we should stop sleeping? No. Similarly, the idea that “gym equals sudden death” is often fear-mongering, sometimes used by people as an excuse not to work out.

The real issue is technique. It’s not the gym — it’s incorrect technique, combined with unpreparedness. This fear that gyms cause sudden death—let’s not focus on that. The real focus should be on doing it right.

Now, about general fitness: you need three pillars—diet, exercise and lifestyle. Lifestyle includes managing stress. How we manage stress? The key is exercise. The biggest excuse people give is “I don’t have time.” But we all have 24 hours in a day. Assume your day is 23 hours long. That one hour is reserved for exercise. There’s something I call the Time Matrix. The Time Matrix helps you find time in your personal life. You divide your personal time into four quadrants:

* Things that make you happy and you cannot give up

* Things that make you happy and you can give up

* Things that don’t make you happy but you cannot give up

* Things that don’t make you happy and you can give up

People want to be fit, but they often lack the will to stick to it. You’re also a motivational speaker! If someone says, “I’m unable to do it,” would you give the same answer?

I don’t think anyone of us really lack motivation — we just haven’t directed it the right way. It’s not a lack of discipline, its just that they don’t understand the importance of discipline. Once people realise how essential their health is, they’ll find that motivation.