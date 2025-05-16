BRS power buzz: Is pink party going through pain of possible succession?

HYDERABAD: A debate is going on within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) after Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao made a statement that he would welcome it if pink party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao appoints party working president KT Rama Rao as his successor.

One section within the BRS interprets Harish’s statement as a sign of an imminent leadership transition. They believe Harish is aware of KCR’s plans and is publicly endorsing KTR’s potential elevation. Conversely, another group sees the statement as a strategic move to quash rumours of Harish’s exit from the party.

The party leaders argue it counters Congress’ claims that he might leave or launch a new party due to alleged marginalisation, while also reinforcing his loyalty to KCR. A few leaders of the party view Harish’s remarks as a display of statesmanship, aiming to project unity and halt speculation about internal rifts. However, the timing of his comments — made within 24 hours of MLC K Kavitha’s cryptic claim of being politically targeted — has sparked further discussion.

Internal dynamics or external adversaries?

Kavitha’s statement has left leaders wondering whether she was referring to internal party dynamics or external adversaries.

Insiders note that Kavitha is positioning herself for a significant role, possibly as party president, secretary general or another key post. While her chances of becoming president seem slim, KCR has granted her freedom to tour Telangana and champion public issues.

Frequent visitors to KCR’s farmhouse emphasise that he remains the sole power centre in the BRS, dismissing the notion of multiple leadership factions. A senior leader, who served as a minister during the BRS regime, clarified that KCR has not yet made any decision regarding transition. With the party set to get a new body in October, leaders see opportunities for various roles, and expectations for key positions are natural.

Harish’s statement may have effectively silenced speculation about his future while signalling his readiness to work with KTR.

Yet, Kavitha’s cryptic remark that she was being targeted continues to puzzle the party, leaving the question unanswered as to whether she was referring to BRS leaders or outsiders.