Gulzar Houz tragedy: Weakened by fire intensity, building may be razed

HYDERABAD: The fire that ravaged the house of a jeweller at Gulzar Houz, and claimed the lives of 17 people, may have been intense enough to weaken the concrete structure beyond repair.

A forensic team inspected the fire-damaged structure on Tuesday to gather evidence regarding the cause of the blaze, and reportedly observed cracks in the walls and floor, raising concerns over the building’s structural stability.

Initial assessments suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an explosion in an air conditioner (AC) compressor. Investigators reportedly discovered 14 AC units installed in the building. The high number of ACs indicated an overload on the power cables.

Officials also noticed what appeared to be signs of short circuit caused by ageing wiring — a possible cause of the fire. They noted that if the wiring was old, the use of multiple ACs and other appliances could have caused an overload that melted the wires and triggered a short circuit.

The fire’s intense heat was reported to have caused considerable structural damage. Cracks have appeared in the walls and floors, while tiles and marble fittings were damaged, further weakening the integrity of the building.

Officials also noticed a lack of adequate ventilation. The apparent absence of an exhaust system is believed to have allowed smoke to accumulate inside the premises, contributing to the suffocation of the 17 victims.

A final decision on the demolition will be made following a detailed structural assessment. However, based on current observations, authorities are inclined to proceed with demolition to mitigate future risks and ensure public safety.