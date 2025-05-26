BJP MP blames Congress for Kavitha-KTR row; likens KCR clan feud to YSR family drama

HYDERABAD: Stating that BRS MLC K Kavitha’s missive to her father and party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao may be a “sensational” letter for her but not for the people of Telangana, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman on Sunday asked the former to make it clear whether she wants to come out and fight against the BRS or just fight for a suitable position within the pink party.

Laxman, who is also the president of the BJP OBC Morcha, addressed the media in New Delhi.

Comparing the family feuds of former AP chief minister YSR Rajasekhara Reddy with that of Telangana’s first CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, “The families of YSR and KCR always worked for the good of their own family members. They believe that their family needs are more important than the needs of the people.”

“In these two parties, the fight is between brothers and sisters. The arrows fired by brothers are now being redirected by their sisters against them. In Andhra Pradesh, YS Sharmila was made to target her brother YS Jagan. Similarly, in Telangana, Kavitha is targeting KT Rama Rao. In both cases, the Congress is playing a major role in inciting sisters against brothers,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also took a dig at the ruling Congress. “There is a deep dissatisfaction within the Congress over various issues, including the state’s financial situation. The state is in a debt trap and Revanth Reddy is trying to divert the attention of the people from these issues.