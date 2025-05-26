Do not escalate it: KCR urges KTR to stay silent on Kavitha letter row

HYDERABAD: Following sharp remarks from BRS MLC K Kavitha that party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is “surrounded by devils,” BRS working president KT Rama Rao met the former chief minister at the Erravalli farmhouse in Gajwel on Sunday.

Sources said the father and son were closeted for around two hours and discussed the escalating internal crisis in the party, sparked by Kavitha’s letter and public comments. The BRS chief is said to have advised Rama Rao to avoid reacting strongly or speaking out against Kavitha. Sources also said he may call Kavitha to discuss the contents of the letter, including whether she is seeking a post or has any other demands.

No formal action has been taken against Kavitha so far. However, sources said that if she continues to make statements that are viewed as damaging to the party or its leadership, KCR may consider issuing a show-cause notice or taking disciplinary action.

Another point of discussion during their meeting was the notice issued by the PC Ghose Commission, summoning KCR in connection with the Kaleshwaram project.

They are said to have deliberated over whether KCR should appear before the Commission, considering both the pros and cons and how each choice might shape public perception. They also reportedly planned how to prepare party workers and frame a public message if KCR decides to appear.