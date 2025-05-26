Kavitha’s letter to KCR may hasten BRS downfall: TPCC president Jayaprakash Reddy

HYDERABAD: Describing BRS MLC K Kavitha’s recent letter to her father and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao as a “suicidal” blow to the pink party, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy on Sunday opined that it may accelerate the party’s downfall and create opportunities for the BJP, which has been persistently seeking a firm foothold in Telangana’s politics.

During an informal chat with the reporters here in the city, the Congress leader suggested that the BRS leadership, especially party chief KCR, take Kavitha’s letter seriously and come up with damage control measures.

Jayaprakash, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, said that Kavitha’s letter to KCR episode should not be viewed merely a family issue or an internal conflict of the BRS. “Kavitha’s decision to go public is a strategic misstep that is sure to weaken the BRS. Such public disclosures will erode public confidence and internal cohesion within the BRS,” he said.

Stating that the very survival of BRS is inextricably tied to KCR, the Congress leader said: “Without KCR’s leadership, the BRS lacks figures of sufficient stature to maintain its base. This includes his children Kavitha and KTR, who emerged as his political heirs under his protective umbrella.”

Claiming that some BRS leaders were now looking to change their loyalties to BJP due to changing dynamics within the BRS, he hinted that he will consult with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud to come up with a plan to prevent a possible exodus of pink party leaders to the saffron outfit.