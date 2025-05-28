Kavitha will launch new party: BJP MP Raghunandan Rao

MEDAK: BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday predicted that disgruntled BRS MLC K Kavitha will chart her own course by launching a new party on June 2, the state formation day.

Stating that the BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter has already made up her mind, the BJP leader also claimed that Kavitha is likely to launch a padayatra to garner people’s support for her party.

Raghunandan Rao, meanwhile, described Kavitha’s letter to KCR and subsequent events as a “drama”.

“Kavitha’s letter to her father and what happened after that are nothing but a perfect family drama. Why did Kavitha maintain silence for the past 10 years when KCR, as claimed by her, was surrounded by devils? And why do father and daughter now need middlemen to convey each other’s views?” the BJP leader wondered.