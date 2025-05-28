Kavitha wants to become BRS working president

HYDERABAD: If insiders in the BRS are to be believed, MLC K Kavitha is trying to make the most out of the churning that has currently gripped the party. Going by the political manoeuvring that is beginning to surface from the BRS, the sources may be quite well be right.

The sources say that Kavitha told the emissaries sent by her father and party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday — BRS MP D Damodar Rao and the party’s legal cell in-charge Gandra Mohan Rao — that she would want the post of the working president, currently held by her brother KT Rama Rao, should the latter be elevated to lead the state unit, or a position of equivalent importance and clout in the party hierarchy.

Expectedly, the request has intensified internal debates and many in the BRS are holding their breath to see how KCR responds. Many others interpret Kavitha’s reported demand as the beginning of a deeper contest for influence within the party’s core leadership.

Amid this backdrop, KCR has reportedly instructed key leaders to refrain from making any public comments on Kavitha’s position or activities — a move that has only added to speculation over ongoing tensions.

Singareni Jagruthi launched

Kavitha has seemingly upped the ante. On Tuesday, she launched Singareni Jagruthi, a new wing under the Telangana Jagruthi banner. She has positioned Singareni Jagruthi as a parallel structure to the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham, of which she served as honorary president.

Singareni Jagruthi is being seen by some insiders as an assertion of political space by Kavitha.