Kavitha wants to become BRS working president

HYDERABAD: If insiders in the BRS are to be believed, MLC K Kavitha is trying to make the most out of the churning that has currently gripped the party. Going by the political manoeuvring that is beginning to surface from the BRS, the sources may be quite well be right.
The sources say that Kavitha told the emissaries sent by her father and party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday — BRS MP D Damodar Rao and the party’s legal cell in-charge Gandra Mohan Rao — that she would want the post of the working president, currently held by her brother KT Rama Rao, should the latter be elevated to lead the state unit, or a position of equivalent importance and clout in the party hierarchy.
Expectedly, the request has intensified internal debates and many in the BRS are holding their breath to see how KCR responds. Many others interpret Kavitha’s reported demand as the beginning of a deeper contest for influence within the party’s core leadership.
Amid this backdrop, KCR has reportedly instructed key leaders to refrain from making any public comments on Kavitha’s position or activities — a move that has only added to speculation over ongoing tensions.
Singareni Jagruthi launched
Kavitha has seemingly upped the ante. On Tuesday, she launched Singareni Jagruthi, a new wing under the Telangana Jagruthi banner. She has positioned Singareni Jagruthi as a parallel structure to the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham, of which she served as honorary president.
Singareni Jagruthi is being seen by some insiders as an assertion of political space by Kavitha.
Kavitha may wait until Oct before finalising her future course of action
The timing and nature of the launch have prompted speculation that it may be a strategic message aimed at both her father and brother regarding her ambitions.
Singareni Jagruthi holds sway in 26 Assembly constituencies across Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam.
On Tuesday, Kavitha appointed 11 coordinators to the unit and laid out plans to build grassroots structures, including village- and mandal-level committees. Party sources and those close to TBGKS interpret this as an attempt to construct an independent support base, with or without formal backing from the BRS.
Insiders in the Jagruthi foundation suggested that Kavitha may wait until October, when the party’s organisational reshuffle is expected, before finalising her next steps. However, they added that if she receives no direct outreach from KCR or is excluded from the process, she may chart her course independently, possibly exploring the transformation of Jagruthi into a standalone political platform.
Attacking Congress
In a meeting with Singareni Jagruthi workers on Tuesday, Kavitha maintained that the new wing would coordinate with TBGKS, while accusing the Congress-led government of undermining Singareni through alleged corruption.
She accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka of diverting DMFT (District Mineral Foundation Trust) funds meant for Singareni workers to their constituencies, Kodangal and Madhira respectively.
Kavitha called on the new coordinators to confront what she described as governmental overreach and to safeguard the interests of Singareni employees.
Kavitha’s decision to activate a fresh organisational arm even as party dynamics remain unsettled is being seen by observers as a calculated move. While she continues to express allegiance to her father’s leadership, the unfolding steps suggest a parallel strategy that may be preparing for a shift in the internal balance of power — or a departure from it altogether, should negotiations falter.
Jagruthi coordinators
Kiram Oram (Bellampalli), Kurma Vikas (Srirampur), S Bhuvan (Mandamarri), Boggula Saikrishna (Ramagundam-1), K Rathna Reddy (Ramagundam-2), Dasari Mallesh (Ramagundam-3), Naresh Neta (Bhupalpally), Ajmeera Ashok Kumar (Manuguru), Vannemreddy Veera Nagendra Prasad (Kothagudem), Vasikarla Kiram Kumar (Corporate), and K Rammohan Chari (NTPC Power Plant).
Day after ACB summons, KTR leaves for scheduled tour to US, UK
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao left for a visit to the United States and United Kingdom on Tuesday. The ACB had on Monday summoned him in connection with the Formula E Race case, to which he responded that he would appear after returning from his trip. It is not clear whether the ACB accepted his request. In the US, Rama Rao will be chief guest at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations and BRS silver jubilee event on June 1 in Texas. In the UK, he will deliver the keynote address at India Week 2025 in London, organised by Bridge India.