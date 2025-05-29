Kavitha hits out at BRS leaders; alleges conspiracy to sideline her

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has hit out at her own party leaders, alleging a conspiracy to sideline her and questioning the leadership’s silence on internal leaks and party indiscipline.

She claimed top leaders were targeting her for questioning who leaked a sensitive letter and accused some of trying to create a rift between her and KCR. Taking an indirect dig at Party Working President KTR, she criticised prioritising celebrations abroad over grassroots engagement in Telangana, asserting that the party cannot be run through Twitter alone.

In an informal interaction with reporters on Thursday, she said, “I feel that few leaders within the party want BRS to go with BJP. Even the merger proposal came to me when I was in Jail. I completely opposed it. That time I said that I am ready to be in jail but don’t merge the party.”

Reacting on notices served to KCR by Kaleshwaram Commission, she said, “KCR got notices, but there is no action plan to protest state-wise against the notices. Instead some leaders are preaching me morals. I am asking the party, Where is the action plan to protests?”

She alleged that paid social media workers are attacking and targeting her, but the party is not responding. She said, “I am extremely hurt. One major newspaper is writing against me. But my party didn’t come to my rescue. It responded in another senior leader case.”