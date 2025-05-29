Kavitha hits out at BRS leaders; alleges conspiracy to sideline her

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has hit out at her own party leaders, alleging a conspiracy to sideline her and questioning the leadership’s silence on internal leaks and party indiscipline.
She claimed top leaders were targeting her for questioning who leaked a sensitive letter and accused some of trying to create a rift between her and KCR. Taking an indirect dig at Party Working President KTR, she criticised prioritising celebrations abroad over grassroots engagement in Telangana, asserting that the party cannot be run through Twitter alone.
In an informal interaction with reporters on Thursday, she said, “I feel that few leaders within the party want BRS to go with BJP. Even the merger proposal came to me when I was in Jail. I completely opposed it. That time I said that I am ready to be in jail but don’t merge the party.”
Reacting on notices served to KCR by Kaleshwaram Commission, she said, “KCR got notices, but there is no action plan to protest state-wise against the notices. Instead some leaders are preaching me morals. I am asking the party, Where is the action plan to protests?”
She alleged that paid social media workers are attacking and targeting her, but the party is not responding. She said, “I am extremely hurt. One major newspaper is writing against me. But my party didn’t come to my rescue. It responded in another senior leader case.”
Stating that she is not for money and posts, she said, “When Delhi liquor policy case happened, I went to KCR and said that I will resign from the party and MLC post. But KCR asked me not to resign. Even when I went to jail also same thing happened”
“I wrote 100s of letters to KCR earlier. What’s wrong with writing letter. You are not finding culprits of the leak but showing power on me.”
Reaffirming her loyalty, Kavitha said KCR remains her only leader and made it clear she would not work under anyone else's leadership. She also stressed the need to identify and act against moles within the party.
When asked about the possibility of launching a new party, Kavitha said, “Why should I deny it? Who knows what will happen in the future?”