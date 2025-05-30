Kavitha’s claim on BRS-BJP merger is true: Raja Singh

HYDERABAD: In yet another sensational statement that is likely to ruffle a few feathers within the BJP, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday said that BRS MLC K Kavitha’s claim that there was a proposal in the past to merge the pink party with the saffron party was true.

In a video message, the BJP legislator said, “Had the ‘big package’ deal worked out, our leaders would have agreed to the BRS-BJP merger. Such a scenario would have given the BRS freedom to select even the BJP candidates to contest in the next elections.”

“This happened in the past elections too and that is the reason why the BJP was not able to form the government in the state,” he said while demanding that the party leaders think and analyse why the BJP could not win the Assembly elections in Telangana.

Accusing some BJP leaders of colluding with rival parties, leading to the party suffering reverses in elections, he said that every party worker and leader is aware of this situation.

“Senior leaders and workers are maintaining silence for fear of being suspended from the party,” he added.