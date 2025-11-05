Driver negligence was key factor in Chevella tragedy: DGP

HYDERABAD: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday said that driver negligence has emerged as a key factor in the tragic bus accident near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal, as the investigation progresses swiftly.
The DGP, who inspected the accident site and met the injured, told reporters that preliminary findings indicate the mishap occurred when a speeding gravel-laden tipper truck collided head-on with a Telangana RTC bus.
“The tipper dragged the bus for nearly 40 metres, intensifying the impact and causing heavy casualties,” he said, adding that most passengers seated on the right side of the bus lost their lives.
Explaining the site conditions, he noted that although the stretch has a curve, it is not sharp enough to cause such a severe accident — reinforcing that rash driving and negligence played a major role. Experts are examining the tipper’s mechanical condition to rule out any technical failure. The vehicle’s owner, Lakshman Naik, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment.
Calling for greater road discipline, the DGP said road accidents should not be viewed merely as enforcement issues but as a shared social responsibility. “Many drivers today are overconfident of their skills and believe they can control their vehicles at any speed. This mindset is dangerous,” he warned.
Expressing concern over the rising number of road fatalities, ShivadharReddy urged motorists to drive responsibly and assess road conditions before travelling. He announced that statewide awareness campaigns on road safety will be launched next month.
Meanwhile, the injured victims are being treated at various hospitals. Of the 38 injured, 17 were discharged by Tuesday evening. Chevella Circle Inspector Sridhar said 12 patients are being treated at PMR Hospital, five at Vikarabad Government Hospital, two at Osmania Hospital, one at NIMS, and two others in private hospitals. Doctors at PMR Hospital said most injuries were caused by gravel falling onto passengers during the collision.
TGHRC takes suo motu cognisance
The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the Chevella bus accident. The Commission directed the Transport, Home, Mines & Geology Departments, NHAI, Rangareddy District Collector, and TGSRTC to submit detailed reports by December 15