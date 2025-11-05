Driver negligence was key factor in Chevella tragedy: DGP

HYDERABAD: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday said that driver negligence has emerged as a key factor in the tragic bus accident near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal, as the investigation progresses swiftly.

The DGP, who inspected the accident site and met the injured, told reporters that preliminary findings indicate the mishap occurred when a speeding gravel-laden tipper truck collided head-on with a Telangana RTC bus.

“The tipper dragged the bus for nearly 40 metres, intensifying the impact and causing heavy casualties,” he said, adding that most passengers seated on the right side of the bus lost their lives.

Explaining the site conditions, he noted that although the stretch has a curve, it is not sharp enough to cause such a severe accident — reinforcing that rash driving and negligence played a major role. Experts are examining the tipper’s mechanical condition to rule out any technical failure. The vehicle’s owner, Lakshman Naik, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment.

Calling for greater road discipline, the DGP said road accidents should not be viewed merely as enforcement issues but as a shared social responsibility. “Many drivers today are overconfident of their skills and believe they can control their vehicles at any speed. This mindset is dangerous,” he warned.