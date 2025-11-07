INTERVIEW | 'Finally, all her hard work has been rewarded': Arundhati Reddy’s mother after India's World Cup triumph

From a 10 year-old child playing cricket to winning the World Cup for India, Arundhati Reddy’s mother Bhagya Reddy shares the journey of her daughter with TNIE’s Khyati Shah.
Her mother talks about Arundhati’s hard work, injuries and strong spirit, and how she stayed positive even when she was not playing. As a single mother, she encourages other parents to support their daughters’ dreams and have faith in their ability to excel in sports.
Before we talk about Arundhati Reddy’s win, she was there interacting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “your hero”; how did you feel?
Yes, very much! I am truly inspired by Narendra Modi. The way he motivates athletes — that personal touch he gives to players after every big event — it means a lot. When he takes time to meet women athletes, to hear their stories, it shows how much importance he gives to their journey. He does not just inspire sportspersons, he inspires families like ours. As a parent, when I see the prime minister appreciating women in sports, it makes me believe that my daughter’s efforts are valued.
How did it feel watching Arundhati and Team India lift the World Cup trophy?
I cannot even describe that moment. I was crying. It was a proud moment. I just sat there, remembering all the years of practice, the early mornings, the injuries, her ups and downs. It all came back. I told myself, “Finally, all her hard work has been rewarded.”
Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, said that one person who stood out emotionally for the team was Arundhati. How do you feel about it?
She was always there as an emotional backbone for the entire team. She showed up in every session with a smile and took care of everyone around.
After the men’s heartbreaking loss in the final of the World Cup in November 2023, the women’s team brought the trophy home. What do you think this means for Indian cricket?
A: I still remember Rohit Sharma crying after that match. It touched everyone. But you know, those men inspired this team, they showed what passion and discipline mean. Now, these girls have shown that India can win anywhere. This victory is not just for women’s cricket, it’s for the entire nation.
Tell us about Arundhati’s early days. When did you first see her love for cricket?
She must have been around 10 years when she started playing cricket with the boys in our colony. She would come home with bruises, dirt on her clothes, but her eyes would shine. At first, I didn’t take it seriously. Then one coach told me, “Madam, your daughter has real potential.” People said, “Why are you taking such a big risk? She is good at studies, so why waste time on cricket?” But I never doubted her. I was a volleyball player myself, so I knew what sports can teach you — discipline, strength, patience.
Arundhati has faced her share of challenges — injuries, setbacks and even being left out of the national team. How did she deal with those tough times?
Those were the hardest phases. There were days she questioned her future in the sport. I could see the pain, physically and mentally. But she never gave up. I kept telling her, “Every athlete faces storms — what matters is how you come back.”
She’s had some memorable performances too. Which one stands out the most for you?
Definitely her spell against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup, those three wickets! It was not just about the numbers, it was the confidence she showed under pressure. She told me later, “Amma, all I wanted was to make the country proud.”
You raised her as a single parent. That must have been a huge challenge?
It was. There were times when I had to make tough choices. She started playing for Hyderabad and then got a job with the Railways. It helped her a lot, they gave her opportunities, exposure and stability but after some time, she had to choose between the comfort of a secure job and the uncertainty of pursuing cricket full-time. I told her, “It’s your life, but whatever you do, give it your 100%.” She said, “Amma, just trust me once. I will make you proud.” That one promise was enough for me.
Does she have any pre-match ritual?
Yes, she laughs. Before every match, she calls me. The moment she does, we chant ‘Jai Ganesha’. It’s our tradition. She says it gives her peace and strength and when I do that, I feel like my blessings are travelling with her.
What message do you want to share with parents who still hesitate to let their daughters play sports?
I just want to say: please, don’t stop your children. Let them follow their passion. Sports are not just for men anymore. Today’s generation, girls and boys, both are equally strong, and ambitious. I see so many young girls now picking up bats, racquets and footballs. That’s the India I dreamed of. Parents must support their daughters, not suppress them.