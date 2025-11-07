INTERVIEW | 'Finally, all her hard work has been rewarded': Arundhati Reddy’s mother after India's World Cup triumph

From a 10 year-old child playing cricket to winning the World Cup for India, Arundhati Reddy’s mother Bhagya Reddy shares the journey of her daughter with TNIE’s Khyati Shah.

Her mother talks about Arundhati’s hard work, injuries and strong spirit, and how she stayed positive even when she was not playing. As a single mother, she encourages other parents to support their daughters’ dreams and have faith in their ability to excel in sports.

Before we talk about Arundhati Reddy’s win, she was there interacting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “your hero”; how did you feel?

Yes, very much! I am truly inspired by Narendra Modi. The way he motivates athletes — that personal touch he gives to players after every big event — it means a lot. When he takes time to meet women athletes, to hear their stories, it shows how much importance he gives to their journey. He does not just inspire sportspersons, he inspires families like ours. As a parent, when I see the prime minister appreciating women in sports, it makes me believe that my daughter’s efforts are valued.

How did it feel watching Arundhati and Team India lift the World Cup trophy?

I cannot even describe that moment. I was crying. It was a proud moment. I just sat there, remembering all the years of practice, the early mornings, the injuries, her ups and downs. It all came back. I told myself, “Finally, all her hard work has been rewarded.”