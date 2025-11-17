'Decide in two weeks or face contempt': SC raps Telangana Speaker on disqualification of BRS MLAs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed strong displeasure and issued a contempt notice to the Telangana Speaker for failing to decide within the stipulated three months — from July 31 to October 30 — the plea by BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy seeking the disqualification of 10 MLAs who defected to the Congress.

The Court warned the Speaker he could face contempt if he did not act within two weeks. “It was for him (Telangana Speaker) whether he wants to decide the matter or face contempt of the court.... this is gross contempt of the court,” said a bench headed by CJI BR Gavai.

On 31 July, the Court had directed the Speaker to decide within three months on the disqualification of the 10 MLAs who joined the ruling Congress party.

During Monday’s hearing, the CJI issued notices in all matters, returnable in two weeks, and directed the Speaker to conclude the process within that period or face contempt. The Court reiterated that the Speaker does not enjoy constitutional immunity when deciding such matters.

The CJI also hinted at possible consequences, remarking that the Speaker would have to decide “where he has to celebrate his NYE (New Year’s Eve).”