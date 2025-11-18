Film piracy: iBomma kingpin stole data of five million users

HYDERABAD: Immadi Ravi, the prime accused behind the iBomma/Bappam film piracy network, was found to have collected the personal data of nearly five million users and earned around Rs 20 crore through illegal activities. With the proceeds, he purchased plots and flats and maintained a balance of Rs 3.5 crore in his bank account, which has now been frozen by the police. He was arrested on November 15 upon his arrival in Hyderabad. Ravi’s website contained around 21,000 movies – from The Godfather (1972) to OG (2025), spanning Hollywood, Bollywood and Tollywood content.

The accused’s websites recorded over five million users per month, and a significant portion of them ended up registering on betting platforms, eventually losing substantial amounts of money.

Revealing details at a press conference on Monday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned that the personal data amassed by Ravi could be misused by cybercriminals and financial fraudsters. The police will investigate who accessed or exploited this data, he added. Recent movies such as OG, Mirai, Dude and Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 were among the pirated films recovered from Ravi’s hard drives.

The accused was also found diverting lakhs of users from piracy websites to illegal betting platforms such as 1win, 1xbet and others, a criminal operation that led to massive financial exploitation of the public. By clicking on the website two to three times, users were automatically redirected to these gaming platforms.

According to the Commissioner, movies released in theatres in the morning would appear on the illegal iBomma platform by the same evening. Ravi, a native of Visakhapatnam and a BSc (Computers) graduate, gained significant expertise in web designing before launching iBomma. He also fraudulently obtained driving licences and a PAN card under the name V Prahlad Kumar, demonstrating a clear criminal mindset, Sajjanar said.