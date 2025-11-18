Should Telangana speaker spend New Year in jail? Legal experts take exception to CJI's comments

HYDERABAD: Legal experts in the state on Monday took strong exception to the Supreme Court’s pointed remarks against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, while issuing a contempt notice to him for not complying with its earlier direction to decide disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs, who had allegedly defected to the ruling Congress, within three months.

During a hearing on Monday, a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai termed the non-compliance of its earlier directions as the “grossest kind of contempt” and asked the Speaker to “decide where you want to spend your New Year’s Eve”, a veiled reference to possible jail time if the pleas are not resolved by next week.

The Supreme Court’s displeasure arises from its July 31, 2025, directive requiring the Speaker to decide the disqualification petitions within three months — by October 30, 2025.

No constitutional immunity

Although notices were issued in January 2025 — only after the court’s intervention — the matters have still not been concluded. This delay has led the apex court to reiterate that Speakers, when acting as quasi-judicial authorities under the Tenth Schedule’s anti-defection framework, do not enjoy constitutional immunity from timely judicial scrutiny.

Prominent figures in the legal fraternity took umbrage at the court’s tone, arguing it undermines the dignity of a constitutional office while emphasising the need for compliance.

“This means the Speaker has to celebrate his New Year in jail? It’s absolutely wrong to address a constitutional office (Speaker) in this manner,” noted K Ramakrishna Reddy, the first advocate general of Telangana.

He cited the Manilal Singh vs H Borobabu Singh case, in which the Supreme Court summoned a Speaker but refrained from imposing punishment, underscoring restraint in such matters.