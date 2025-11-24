Telangana DCC appointments stir hornet’s nest in Congress

HYDERABAD: The appointment of new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, announced late on Saturday, has triggered unease within the ruling party, with senior leaders questioning the appointees’ grassroots connect and raising concerns over alleged nepotism in several selections.

While party top brass Rahul Gandhi’s idea behind the rigorous exercise of appointing new DCCs is to strengthen the party at grassroots, a senior leader pointed out that some of the fresh appointments may prove counterproductive, because the newly anointed leaders have little hold at the ground level.

A case in point was the appointment of Khalid Saifullah Syed, Chief Officer of the Professional Congress and a figure closely linked to Rahul Gandhi’s office, as Hyderabad DCC president. Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, another senior Congress leader said that the party was violating its own rules and regulations in making the appointments.

He said the party had initially stated that only leaders with over five years of association with the party would be appointed as DCC presidents. However, leaders who joined during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were also handpicked. He added that other rules, such as restrictions on two posts in one family or two posts for one person, were also violated.