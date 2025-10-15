Cash-for-vote case: Revanth Reddy tells SC ACB trap was 'illegal,' his prosecution 'unsustainable'

NEW DELHI: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the trap laid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the 2015 cash-for-vote case was “completely illegal,” as it was conducted without the registration of an FIR, and that his prosecution is legally unsustainable.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, comprising Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice Vijay Bishnoi, was hearing the case in which Reddy is an accused.

According to the prosecution, the case involves allegations that Reddy, then a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), attempted to bribe nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to secure his vote during the Legislative Council elections. Reddy was arrested on May 31, 2015, after allegedly being caught red-handed by the Telangana ACB.

Appearing for Reddy, senior advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that his client's prosecution as an alleged bribe-giver was not legally tenable.

The hearing remained inconclusive on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday, October 16, before the same bench.