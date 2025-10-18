All parties back BC bandh on October 18 demanding a 42 per cent quota

HYDERABAD: All major political parties, including the Congress, BRS, BJP, CPI and CPM, have extended their support to the statewide bandh called by the BC Joint Action Committee (BCJAC) on Saturday, demanding 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local body elections.

Responding to the call, the Telangana Recognised School Managements’ Association announced a holiday for schools, while Osmania University cancelled all examinations scheduled for the day. The TGSRTC said it would operate bus services as per the police advisory.

As many as 135 BC associations and 35 BC organisations have called for the “Bandh for Justice” following a meeting held on Friday.

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha and MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga also extended their support to the bandh.

BCJAC leaders said that due to the high court’s stay order on 42% BC reservations, the local body election process had come to a standstill. “In the history of India, never has a stay been granted after the issuance of an election notification,” they said.

Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah said that 30 BC organisations had filed implead petitions, questioning the stay order, which was granted without hearing the arguments of the petitioners. Asserting that their case was strong, he said Article 243-D(6) of the Constitution empowers the state government to determine the percentage of reservations for BCs. Accordingly, GO Ms No 9 was issued, he added.