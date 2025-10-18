All parties back BC bandh on October 18 demanding a 42 per cent quota

HYDERABAD: All major political parties, including the Congress, BRS, BJP, CPI and CPM, have extended their support to the statewide bandh called by the BC Joint Action Committee (BCJAC) on Saturday, demanding 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local body elections.
Responding to the call, the Telangana Recognised School Managements’ Association announced a holiday for schools, while Osmania University cancelled all examinations scheduled for the day. The TGSRTC said it would operate bus services as per the police advisory.
As many as 135 BC associations and 35 BC organisations have called for the “Bandh for Justice” following a meeting held on Friday.
Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha and MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga also extended their support to the bandh.
BCJAC leaders said that due to the high court’s stay order on 42% BC reservations, the local body election process had come to a standstill. “In the history of India, never has a stay been granted after the issuance of an election notification,” they said.
Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah said that 30 BC organisations had filed implead petitions, questioning the stay order, which was granted without hearing the arguments of the petitioners. Asserting that their case was strong, he said Article 243-D(6) of the Constitution empowers the state government to determine the percentage of reservations for BCs. Accordingly, GO Ms No 9 was issued, he added.
He also referred to the nine-judge bench judgment in the Mandal Commission case, which held that if population data supports it, the reservation percentage can be increased accordingly.
BC leaders further pointed out that the apex court lifted the 50 per cent ceiling in case of reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), ruling that it can be relaxed depending on time and circumstances. “If the ceiling can be lifted for EWS candidates from forward castes, why should there be any objection to lifting it for BCs?” they asked, declaring that their agitation would continue until their demand is fulfilled.
Meanwhile, several leaders from Left, Dalit-Bahujan, BC and Independent JACs, along with professors and research scholars from Osmania University, participated in a bike rally in support of the bandh.
DGP warns against unlawful activities
Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy urged all political parties and participants to ensure that the bandh is observed peacefully. He warned of strict legal action against those indulging in unlawful activities under the pretext of bandh. He said that police personnel and Intelligence teams will be closely monitoring the situation throughout the day.