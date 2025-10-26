Kavitha alleges BRS sabotaged her in 2019 Lok Sabha poll

NIZAMABAD: Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha on Saturday alleged that the BRS had sabotaged her chances of victory in the Nizamabad segment during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and that her expulsion from the party was the result of a conspiracy.

She said BRS workers were aware of the circumstances and urged them to reflect on their political future.

Speaking in Nizamabad, Kavitha, who described herself as the district’s daughter-in-law, said she had returned to seek the people’s support once again.

She recalled her active role in the Telangana movement, saying she had fought tirelessly for the cause since her student days.

As part of her Janam Bata programme in the district, Kavitha visited Devi tanda on Saturday and performed rituals at the Sevalal Maharaj temple.

Addressing a gathering at the Jagruti office, Kavitha said she had joined the Telangana movement at the age of 20 and earned public goodwill through her work as a TRS and BRS leader. She said that though she had remained silent out of respect for her father, some within the party had exposed internal matters, leading to her suspension. “Now, I have chosen my own path and will continue to fight for Telangana’s goals,” she declared.

Recalling Nizamabad’s political diversity, Kavitha said the BRS’s success in securing the Zilla Parishad chairmanship had once helped strengthen the Telangana movement across the state. However, she lamented that many who sacrificed for the cause were yet to receive due recognition. Of the 1,200 people identified by the government, she said, less than half had been honoured. She vowed to continue her fight until every martyr’s family is given an identity card and financial aid of Rs 1 crore.