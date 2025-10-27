Probe sought into Parakamani ‘theft’

HYDERABAD: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy has demanded a judicial-style inquiry into the alleged Parakamani theft case at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, saying the incident has shaken devotees’ faith in one of the world’s most revered shrines.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he reiterated the need for transparency, accountability, and protection of the temple’s sanctity.

The meeting was attended by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court Justice L Narasimha Reddy, former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshmi Narayana, former AP Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam, Chilkur Balaji temple priest Rangarajan, and BJP state president N Ramachander Rao, among others.