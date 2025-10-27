Revanth’s JH bypoll charge to get Telugu film industry boost

HYDERABAD: The political stage in Jubilee Hills is set for a blockbuster finale, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy leading the Congress charge in the crucial byelection.

Adding momentum to the ruling party’s campaign, several organisations will felicitate the chief minister at the Police Grounds in Yousufguda on October 28. The event, organised by the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation and the 24 crafts union, coincides with the campaign and is being held to thank the chief minister for resolving the recent standoff between producers and craftsmen.

The felicitation is seen as a boost for the Congress, given the presence of a large number of film industry workers in Jubilee Hills. While the guest list remains under wraps, all eyes are on Akkineni Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun, whose presence would signal that the differences between the government and the industry have been fully resolved.

Revanth will hold a series of roadshows on October 30 and 31, and again on November 4 and 5, as the campaign enters its final stretch. Party leaders said his active participation is meant to consolidate the Congress’s position in the constituency, where internal assessments suggest a favourable trend. Several Cabinet members have already been canvassing in the area, with three ministers assigned specific zones for booth management.