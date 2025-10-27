TGSRTC to initiate safety measures in the aftermath of Kurnool bus tragedy

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Kurnool bus accident that claimed 19 lives, the TGSRTC has emphasised its commitment to passenger safety across all services. It highlighted the advanced precautions installed in its fleet to prevent similar incidents.

According to officials, TGSRTC buses — including Lahari AC Sleeper, Lahari AC Sleeper-Cum-Seater and Rajadhani AC services — are equipped with a hammer to break the emergency glass. Rear emergency exits, fire extinguishers and automatic fire detection and suppression systems are present in the driver’s cabin. Windows are reinforced, and sirens are installed to alert passengers in case of emergencies.

Super luxury buses feature fire extinguishers and right-side rear emergency exits, while deluxe express and Palle Velugu services also have similar safety installations.

Officials stressed that passenger well-being remains the top priority and urged travellers to rely on these enhanced safety measures for secure and comfortable journeys. The corporation expressed condolences for the accident victims while reaffirming its commitment to stringent safety standards.