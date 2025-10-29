Centre flags ‘negligible’ dam safety evaluation in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Following a recent communique from Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, which stated that implementation of the Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation (CDSE) in Telangana remains ‘negligible’, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed Irrigation officials to conduct a project-wise analysis of the projects mentioned in the letter.

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed the officials on the points mentioned in Patil’s letter and gave several instructions to them on how to move forward on the issues raised in the letter.

Revanth directed the officials to conduct a project-wise analysis of the projects mentioned in the letter and prepare comprehensive reports. He also instructed them to prepare a status report on all the dams in the state.

In his letter, Patil had said: “I would like to draw your kind attention to the implementation of a key provision under the Dam Safety Act, 2021 namely, the Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation (CDSE), which forms a cornerstone of the Act’s regulatory framework. Chapter IX of the Act provides detailed guidance on the CDSE process. In particular, Section 38(1) of the Act mandates that the owner of every specified dam shall undertake, or cause to be undertaken, a comprehensive safety evaluation of each such dam through an independent panel of experts constituted in accordance with the prescribed regulations.”