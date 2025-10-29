Telangana's Nagarkurnool records 20 cm rain as Cyclone Montha makes landfall

HYDERABAD: Telangana continues to face the brunt of Cyclone Montha, with Uppunuthala in Nagarkurnool district recording a staggering 20 cm of rainfall in just 12 hours — the highest in the state so far. Achampet in the same district followed with 15.9 cm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts, warning of very heavy rainfall through the day. Over the next three hours, intense showers are expected in Khammam, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Yadadri-Bhongir, Hanmakonda, and Jangaon.

Authorities have urged residents in these areas to stay indoors, avoid low-lying regions, and remain alert for flooding and waterlogging.

In Hyderabad, intermittent moderate rainfall is likely to persist for the next few hours, with occasional heavy downpours in isolated parts of the city.

Cyclone Montha, which made landfall near Antarvedi in Andhra Pradesh at around 8 pm on Tuesday, has caused widespread rainfall and disruptions across southern states, affecting transportation, power supply, and daily life.