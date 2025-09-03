Kavitha dug her own political grave: BRS leaders

HYDERABAD/SIDDIPET: The BRS rank and file on Tuesday backed party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to suspend his daughter and MLC K Kavitha from the pink party.

Several party leaders expressed the opinion that one’s commitment to the party matters more than family ties. Leaders who strengthen the party’s image were far more important than those who harm it, they said.

Senior leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy suspected that the Congress was behind Kavitha’s actions. He even recalled that the Congress was known for destroying the families of regional parties in other states.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, several women leaders and former ministers welcomed the party’s decision.