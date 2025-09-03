Kavitha dug her own political grave: BRS leaders

HYDERABAD/SIDDIPET: The BRS rank and file on Tuesday backed party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to suspend his daughter and MLC K Kavitha from the pink party.
Several party leaders expressed the opinion that one’s commitment to the party matters more than family ties. Leaders who strengthen the party’s image were far more important than those who harm it, they said.
Senior leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy suspected that the Congress was behind Kavitha’s actions. He even recalled that the Congress was known for destroying the families of regional parties in other states.
Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, several women leaders and former ministers welcomed the party’s decision.
Former minister Satyavathi Rathod said that they welcome KCR’s decision as Kavitha’s actions and utterances have damaged the party’s image. “KCR has sent a strong message that party comes first and not the individuals,” she said.
Former MLA Gongidi Sunitha said: “KCR means BRS and BRS means KCR. He risked his life to achieve a separate Telangana state.”
She further said: “Kavitha dug her own grave politically. Someone is firing bullets at the party from Kavitha’s shoulders.”
Former MP Maloth Kavitha said every party worker was welcoming the decision of the party to suspend Kavitha. “KCR repeatedly said that the party is more important than family. Today, he once again proved it,” she said.
Meanwhile, the BRS cadre burnt the flexis of Kavitha in Siddipet and Husnabad. They also raised slogans against Kavitha while expressing their anger at the MLC for levelling allegations against T Harish Rao.