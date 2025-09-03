MLC K Kavitha's rise and fall in BRS

HYDERABAD: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has recently been grappling with major challenges, the latest one being her suspension from the BRS for her “anti-party activities”.

Kavitha’s political journey began in 2006 when she returned from the US to join the Telangana movement. Under the mentorship of Telangana ideologue Prof K Jayashankar, she founded Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation dedicated to promoting Telangana’s traditions and heritage.

Through Jagruthi, she elevated the Bathukamma festival to a prominent cultural celebration, uniting all communities during the statehood movement.

After Telangana’s formation in 2014, Kavitha contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from Nizamabad. However, she lost the seat in the 2019 polls to BJP’s D Arvind. Following this loss, KCR reportedly sidelined her within the party, reducing her prominence.

Despite objections from some party leaders, Kavitha was fielded for the Nizamabad local bodies MLC seat in 2020, which she won. She was re-nominated and was re-elected from the same constituency in 2022. Political analysts suggested that tensions between Kavitha and her brother, KT Rama Rao, emerged after his appointment as BRS working president in 2018.