Telangana CM expects GPOs to expose ‘misdeeds’ of BRS regime

Dharani a ‘virus’ created by KCR government

Revanth, meanwhile, said that Dharani was a “virus” created by the KCR government to gobble up costly lands.

Recalling some past incidents, he said: “Unable to find a solution to an issue related to his land, a fed-up farmer staged a protest at a Revenue department office in Ibrahimpatnam and also set an official on fire by pouring petrol on him. In another instance, a victim threw mangalasutra at the officials in Sircilla. The unrest that exploded from the people was the result of the Dharani virus created by the previous government and not the officials.”

“We have dumped the Dharani in the Bay of Bengal and introduced Bhu Bharati Act to address the grievances of people in a transparent manner,” he added.

Urging the newly appointed GPOs to highlight the misdeeds of the BRS regime, he urged the GPOs to play a responsible role in bridging the gap between the government and poorer sections of society.

“The main objective of appointing these officers is to solve the problems of the poor. You are all partners in the formation of Telangana state and also the people’s government in the state. You should strive to stop the government from getting a bad image by strictly implementing the Bhu Bharati Act and resolving Sada Bainama land rights,” he told the GPOs.

He emphasised that the GPOs should maintain their self respect through their services and erase the bad impression created by the BRS government against revenue staff.