Take it easy: KCR to Harish Rao on Kavitha’s remarks, corruption allegations

HYDERABAD: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly told former minister T Harish Rao not to take seriously the remarks made against him by his daughter and MLC K Kavitha.

The former chief minister is believed to have conveyed this to the Siddipet legislator during their meeting at his Erravalli farmhouse on Saturday.

Harish Rao, who returned from London early in the morning, went straight from the airport to KCR’s farmhouse where the BRS cadre gathered in large numbers to show their support for him.

According to sources, the meeting, which was also attended by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, discussed various party issues, including the corruption allegations levelled against Harish Rao and others by Kavitha.

A senior leader informed TNIE that KCR recalled how Harish Rao worked hard to develop the BRS since its inception and spoke at length about the challenges he faced during the statehood movement as well as the 10-year rule of the BRS in the state.

Even while trying to boost the morale of the former minister, KCR also asked Harish Rao not to react openly to Kavitha’s remarks, the senior leader said.