PSC to file review plea against Telangana High Court order on Group-1 exam results re-evaluation

HYDERABAD: The state Public Service Commission (PSC) is likely to file a review petition in the high court, challenging the single bench’s order to re-evaluate the Group-1 mains examination papers.

The PSC officials held a meeting on Wednesday, a day after the single judge bench’s decision on the Group-1 mains examination.

The commission will submit a report to the government. After the government gives its assent, it will file a review petition in the court.

The PSC officials held discussions with advocates on Wednesday and sought their opinions on the single bench’s judgement.

According to sources, the PSC has decided to file a review petition in the high court. It is also planning to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court, if necessary. The commission, according to sources, is of the opinion that the valuation was done in a proper manner.

The single bench had directed the PSC to re-evaluate the answer-sheets and give fresh rankings to the candidates. If the TGPSC fails to comply, the examination would be cancelled and a re-test ordered, it warned.

It may be recalled that as many as 31,383 candidates qualified for mains and 21,093 appeared for the examination consisting of seven papers, which was conducted in October 2024.