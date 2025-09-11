PSC to file review plea against Telangana High Court order on Group-1 exam results re-evaluation

HYDERABAD: The state Public Service Commission (PSC) is likely to file a review petition in the high court, challenging the single bench’s order to re-evaluate the Group-1 mains examination papers.
The PSC officials held a meeting on Wednesday, a day after the single judge bench’s decision on the Group-1 mains examination.
The commission will submit a report to the government. After the government gives its assent, it will file a review petition in the court.
The PSC officials held discussions with advocates on Wednesday and sought their opinions on the single bench’s judgement.
According to sources, the PSC has decided to file a review petition in the high court. It is also planning to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court, if necessary. The commission, according to sources, is of the opinion that the valuation was done in a proper manner.
The single bench had directed the PSC to re-evaluate the answer-sheets and give fresh rankings to the candidates. If the TGPSC fails to comply, the examination would be cancelled and a re-test ordered, it warned.
It may be recalled that as many as 31,383 candidates qualified for mains and 21,093 appeared for the examination consisting of seven papers, which was conducted in October 2024.
BRS seeks CBI probe
Meanwhile, the leaders of the Opposition BRS demanded that the Group-1 case be handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They also demanded the resignation of the PSC chairman and members.
The BRS leaders met the commission secretary and submitted a memorandum demanding the implementation of the high court order.
Speaking to reporters, BRS general secretary RS Praveen Kumar alleged that ministers bargained with the candidates and demanded Rs 3 crore for each post. “This is the biggest scam in the state,” Praveen Kumar alleged.
MLC Dasoju Sravan and BRSV state president Gellu Srinivas Yadav and others, along with Praveen Kumar, met the secretary on Wednesday. They alleged that the exam papers were evaluated in such a way as to benefit candidates who are close to Congress leaders.
HC made no adverse reference against govt: MLA
Hyderabad: Responding to the high court cancelling the Group-1 mains examination results and ordering re-evaluation of papers, Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur on Wednesday asserted that the court had not made any adverse reference to the government or the Congress.
Speaking to the media at the state Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan, Raj Thakur said there were no irregularities in the recruitment process as alleged by the Opposition leaders. “We are committed to providing one lakh jobs as promised. Youth should not be misled by the provocative statements being made by the BRS leaders,” he said.
Targeting BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the MLA accused the previous government of “pushing Telangana youth into darkness” by failing to conduct even basic examinations like Class X and Intermediate in a proper manner.