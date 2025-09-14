Kukatpally flat murder: Three accused from Ranchi nabbed

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police apprehended three persons in connection with the murder of 50-year-old woman Renuka Agarwal at her flat in Swan Lake Apartments, Kukatpally.

The accused were Harsh Kumar, Roshan Singh and Raju Varma, all from Ranchi, Jharkhand. Harsh and Roshan worked in the same building as domestic help. Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said they came to Hyderabad in search of livelihood.

Harsh worked at Renuka’s flat, while Roshan was employed on the 14th floor of the same building. Driven by the intent to make easy money, the duo carefully observed the movements of Renuka’s family. On September 10, after her husband and son left the apartment, the accused barged in and attacked Renuka.

They allegedly tied her hands and legs before brutally slitting her throat. “They first hit her with a pressure cooker, tied her up and slit her throat mercilessly,” the Commissioner said.

The accused later decamped with gold ornaments, cash and other valuables to Ranchi, where they were harboured by Raju. All three have been arrested and cases registered.